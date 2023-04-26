Wednesday will see the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Ball Arena, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Avalanche are favored, with -180 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Kraken, who have +155 moneyline odds.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-180) Kraken (+155) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 64.1% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (41-23).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -180 or shorter, Colorado has gone 23-9 (winning 71.9%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 64.3%.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In Colorado's past 10 games, it went over once.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are putting up 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Avalanche offense's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked 10th in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Avalanche are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 223 goals to rank ninth.

The team has the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51 this season.

