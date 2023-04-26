Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Avalanche are favored (-180) against the Kraken (+155).

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-180)

Avalanche (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.4)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have gone 15-8-23 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 51-24-7.

Colorado is 17-8-5 (39 points) in its 30 games decided by one goal.

In the seven games this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they went 2-2-3 (seven points).

Colorado has taken eight points from the 15 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (3-10-2 record).

The Avalanche are 47-9-3 in the 59 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 97 points).

In the 36 games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 23-10-3 record (49 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Colorado is 33-12-4 (70 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 17-13-3 to register 37 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

