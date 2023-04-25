The Colorado Rockies, including Yonathan Daza (.207 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yonathan Daza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yonathan Daza At The Plate

  • Daza is batting .260 with six doubles and three walks.
  • Daza has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits on five occasions (23.8%).
  • In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Daza has had an RBI in seven games this season.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 22 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Battenfield (0-1) pitches for the Guardians to make his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.