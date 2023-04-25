The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon is hitting .238 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • McMahon has gotten a hit in 15 of 23 games this year (65.2%), with more than one hit on three occasions (13.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this season (34.8%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (43.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
  • Battenfield (0-1) gets the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
