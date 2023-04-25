Tuesday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (11-12) against the Colorado Rockies (7-17) at Progressive Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on April 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cleveland Guardians will send Peyton Battenfield (0-1) to the mound, while Ryan Feltner (1-2) will answer the bell for the Colorado Rockies.

Rockies vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 2-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies have gone 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those games had a runline set by oddsmakers).

The Rockies have won in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (92 total, 3.8 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.29 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule