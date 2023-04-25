Jamal Murray and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) go head to head with the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) at Ball Arena.

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday, April 25 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Timberwolves knocked off the Nuggets, 114-108 in OT, on Sunday. Edwards poured in a team-high 34 points for the Timberwolves, and Jokic had 43 for the Nuggets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 43 11 6 2 0 5 Jamal Murray 19 7 5 0 0 2 Michael Porter Jr. 15 5 2 0 2 2

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his squad in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per game, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray posts 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 3 assists and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. puts up 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown with 3 made 3-pointers per game (eighth in NBA).

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 12.3 6.5 4.7 0.8 0.3 0.8 Jamal Murray 14.9 3.1 4.4 0.7 0.5 2 Bruce Brown 13.1 3.9 2.8 1.6 0.6 0.5 Aaron Gordon 12 6 2.6 0.6 0.6 0.7 Michael Porter Jr. 14.1 5.3 0.9 0.3 0.4 2.5

