The Colorado Rockies and Jurickson Profar, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle Peyton Battenfield and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .210 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Profar has recorded a hit in 14 of 21 games this season (66.7%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

