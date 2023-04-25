Elias Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, on April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield

Peyton Battenfield TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (23) this season while batting .329 with seven extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 46th in slugging.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 22 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6%.

In six games this year (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings