C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Guardians - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .342 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cleveland Guardians, with Peyton Battenfield on the mound, April 25 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Peyton Battenfield
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .232 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Cron has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits five times (23.8%).
- He has gone deep in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 21), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19.0% of his games this year, Cron has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.1% of his games this season (eight of 21), he has scored, and in three of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|14
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will look to Battenfield (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.
