After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Mike Moustakas and the Colorado Rockies take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Cal Quantrill) at 6:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is batting .182 with three doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Moustakas has a base hit in six of 15 games played this season (40.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In six games this season, Moustakas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 8
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Quantrill (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.15, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .275 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.