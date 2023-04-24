The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The Lakers have a 2-1 lead in the series.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)

Grizzlies (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Los Angeles (9-4-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (64.3%) than Memphis (1-5) does as a 5+-point underdog (16.7%).

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, higher than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).

Lakers Performance Insights

This year, Los Angeles is averaging 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) and allowing 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).

This season, the Lakers rank 15th in the league in assists, putting up 25.3 per game.

This season, the Lakers are sinking 10.8 threes per game (24th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 34.6% (24th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles is attempting 57.8 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 64.9% of the shots it has taken (and 74.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 35.1% of its shots (and 25.2% of the team's buckets).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Memphis is eighth in the NBA on offense (116.9 points scored per game) and 11th defensively (113 points allowed).

The Grizzlies are ninth in the league in assists (26 per game) in 2022-23.

The Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

In 2022-23, Memphis has attempted 62.8% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 72.5% of Memphis' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 27.5% have been 3-pointers.

