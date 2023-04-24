The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Canada Life Centre on Monday, April 24, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 2-1.

The Golden Knights matchup with the Jets can be watched on ESPN, SNW, TVAS, and SportsNet RM, so tune in to take in the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/22/2023 Jets Golden Knights 5-4 (F/OT) VEG 4/20/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG 10/30/2022 Golden Knights Jets 2-1 (F/OT) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 224 total goals (2.7 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Jets' 246 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 21st in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Jets are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players