On Monday, Elias Diaz (.364 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run and six RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Phillies.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado in total hits (22) this season while batting .333 with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 10th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.
  • In 71.4% of his 21 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Diaz has driven in a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including three games with more than one RBI (14.3%).
  • He has scored in five of 21 games (23.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (8.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, one per game).
  • The Guardians will send Quantrill (1-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.
