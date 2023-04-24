C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, April 24 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: BSGL

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron has three doubles, five home runs and four walks while hitting .247.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 143rd in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Cron has gotten a hit in 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (25.0%).

Looking at the 20 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (20.0%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.0% of his games this year, Cron has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (eight of 20), with two or more runs three times (15.0%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 13 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings