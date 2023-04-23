Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Sunday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The Nuggets hold a 3-0 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 115 - Timberwolves 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (223.5)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .476 mark (39-41-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Denver covers as a favorite of 4 or more (55.1%).
- Minnesota and its opponents have combined to top the total in 45.1% of its games this season (37 of 82), the same percentage as Denver and its opponents (37 of 82).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season while the Timberwolves have a .488 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (21-22).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- This season, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.
- The Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.9%. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- Of the shots attempted by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been threes (27.1%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.