Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Porter tallied 25 points and nine rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 120-111 win against the Timberwolves.

We're going to look at Porter's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.4 19.1 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.1 Assists -- 1.0 1.0 PRA 25.5 23.9 27.2 PR -- 22.9 26.2 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.5



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 3.0 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Timberwolves have allowed 115.8 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the NBA, allowing 44.7 rebounds per contest.

The Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 25 assists per contest.

The Timberwolves allow 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 40 25 9 2 4 1 1 4/19/2023 29 16 6 0 2 0 1 4/16/2023 31 18 11 2 4 0 1 2/7/2023 29 30 5 1 4 0 1 2/5/2023 32 22 3 1 2 1 1 1/18/2023 22 4 6 0 0 1 1 1/2/2023 27 18 2 0 4 1 0

