The Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green included, match up versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Green totaled eight points in his last game, which ended in a 120-111 win versus the Timberwolves.

Now let's break down Green's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jeff Green Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.8 7.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.6 2.6 Assists -- 1.2 1.8 PRA -- 11.6 11.9 PR -- 10.4 10.1 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.7



Jeff Green Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Green is responsible for taking 4.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 5.9 per game.

Green's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 115.8 points per game.

The Timberwolves allow 44.7 rebounds per contest, ranking 22nd in the league.

Allowing 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jeff Green vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 27 8 2 2 1 0 1 4/19/2023 26 11 0 2 1 1 0 4/16/2023 23 0 2 1 0 1 1 2/7/2023 14 7 3 2 1 0 0 2/5/2023 18 5 3 0 0 1 1

