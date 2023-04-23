The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -5.5 231.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 231.5 points 38 times.
  • The average point total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
  • Boston has a record of 30-14, a 68.2% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 71.4% chance to win.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played 49 games this season that have had more than 231.5 combined points scored.
  • Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta's ATS record is 36-46-0 this season.
  • The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Atlanta has won one of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
  • Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 49 59.8% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over five times.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it has in road affairs (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics average just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks allow (118.1).
  • When Boston totals more than 118.1 points, it is 31-11 against the spread and 39-3 overall.

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • The Hawks have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
  • Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) this season.
  • The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.
  • When it scores more than 111.4 points, Atlanta is 33-29 against the spread and 39-23 overall.

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 23-26 43-39
Hawks 36-46 7-4 47-35

Celtics vs. Hawks Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

