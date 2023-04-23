Bruce Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Timberwolves - April 23
The Denver Nuggets, Bruce Brown included, hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll examine Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|11.5
|15.7
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.1
|4.2
|Assists
|2.5
|3.4
|3.7
|PRA
|--
|19
|23.6
|PR
|--
|15.6
|19.9
|3PM
|0.5
|1.1
|0.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Bruce Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Timberwolves
- This season, he's put up 10.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.3 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.
- The Timberwolves are the 18th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 115.8 points per game.
- The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, giving up 44.7 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 25 per contest, 10th in the NBA.
- The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Bruce Brown vs. the Timberwolves
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/21/2023
|24
|12
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|4/19/2023
|30
|6
|3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|4/16/2023
|25
|14
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2/7/2023
|22
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2/5/2023
|28
|16
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1/18/2023
|33
|16
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1/2/2023
|22
|8
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.