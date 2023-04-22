On Saturday, April 22 at 3:05 PM ET, the Philadelphia Phillies (9-12) host the Colorado Rockies (6-15) at Citizens Bank Park. Cristopher Sanchez will get the call for the Phillies, while Kyle Freeland will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Phillies are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+150). The matchup's total has been set at 10.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH+

NBCS-PH+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Sanchez - PHI (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (2-1, 3.80 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 13 games this season and won seven (53.8%) of those contests.

The Phillies have gone 3-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Phillies have a 5-3 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win four times (26.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.