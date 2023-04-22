Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park against Cristopher Sanchez, who will start for the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch will be at 3:05 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Rockies vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Time: 3:05 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-PH+

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 19 home runs.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Rockies rank 17th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 80 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Rockies rank 21st in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Colorado strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.37 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.541 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Freeland (2-1) will take the mound for the Rockies, his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings while giving up seven earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He has earned a quality start three times in four starts this season.

In four starts, Freeland has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Pirates L 14-3 Home Kyle Freeland Rich Hill 4/18/2023 Pirates L 5-3 Home José Ureña Vince Velásquez 4/19/2023 Pirates L 14-3 Home Austin Gomber Johan Oviedo 4/20/2023 Phillies W 5-0 Away Ryan Feltner Matt Strahm 4/21/2023 Phillies L 4-3 Away Noah Davis Aaron Nola 4/22/2023 Phillies - Away Kyle Freeland Cristopher Sanchez 4/23/2023 Phillies - Away José Ureña Zack Wheeler 4/24/2023 Guardians - Away Austin Gomber Konnor Pilkington 4/25/2023 Guardians - Away Ryan Feltner Cal Quantrill 4/26/2023 Guardians - Away Noah Davis Zach Plesac 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly

