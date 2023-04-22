The NBA Playoffs will see the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies face off in the opening round, with Game 3 coming up.

The NBA Playoffs will see the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies face off in the opening round, with Game 3 coming up.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

Los Angeles is 38-20 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank second.

The Lakers put up 117.2 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 113 the Grizzlies allow.

Los Angeles is 34-16 when scoring more than 113 points.

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers have averaged.

Memphis has put together a 35-10 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies rank fourth.

The Grizzlies score only 0.3 more points per game (116.9) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Memphis has put together a 34-7 record in games it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have played worse at home this year, posting 117 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game when playing on the road.

At home, Los Angeles is giving up 5.6 fewer points per game (113.8) than in away games (119.4).

The Lakers are sinking 11.2 treys per game with a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.9 more threes and 1.6% points better than they're averaging in away games (10.3 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score more points per game at home (119.8) than away (114), and also give up fewer points at home (109.2) than on the road (116.8).

At home, Memphis allows 109.2 points per game. Away, it gives up 116.8.

The Grizzlies collect 1.1 more assists per game at home (26.6) than away (25.5).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Dennis Schroder Questionable Achilles Anthony Davis Questionable Foot LeBron James Questionable Foot

Grizzlies Injuries