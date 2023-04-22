The Milwaukee Bucks are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has a point total of 220.5.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 220.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 50 times.

The average point total in Milwaukee's matchups this year is 230.2, 9.7 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Bucks have compiled a 44-38-0 record against the spread.

Milwaukee has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 54, or 81.8%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 35-6, a 85.4% win rate, when it's favored by -210 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 38 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 220.5 points.

Miami has had an average of 219.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 1.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Miami has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +170 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 50 61% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 38 46.3% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 3-7 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Bucks have gone over the total in eight of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.

The Bucks score 7.1 more points per game (116.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).

Milwaukee has a 37-18 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Eight of the Heat's last 10 outings have hit the over.

Miami has been better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.

Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 27-21 43-39 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

