Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jurickson Profar -- hitting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .200 with two doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Profar has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
