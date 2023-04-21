Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 0-for-0 last time out, battle Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .161 with .
- Castro has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Castro has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this season.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
