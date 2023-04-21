Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers take the court versus the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Friday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Mitchell, in his most recent showing, had 17 points, 13 assists and two steals in a 107-90 win over the Knicks.

With prop bets in place for Mitchell, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 28.3 32.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.9 Assists 5.5 4.4 4.2 PRA 40.5 37 41.9 PR -- 32.6 37.7 3PM 3.5 3.6 3.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Donovan Mitchell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Donovan Mitchell has made 10 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 19.9% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 25.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.6 per game.

Mitchell's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers average the fewest possessions per game with 98.7.

Giving up 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are 13th in the NBA, giving up 25.1 per game.

The Knicks are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 39 17 2 13 2 1 2 4/15/2023 44 38 5 8 6 1 3 3/31/2023 40 42 4 5 6 1 0 1/24/2023 38 24 8 8 6 1 4 12/4/2022 40 23 4 5 2 1 0 10/30/2022 37 38 3 12 8 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Mitchell or any of his Cavaliers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.