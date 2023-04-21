On Friday, Charlie Blackmon (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon leads Colorado with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .281 with eight walks and eight runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 59th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 103rd in slugging.
  • Blackmon has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this season (61.1%), with more than one hit on six occasions (33.3%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In three games this year, Blackmon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In seven of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Nola (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.91), 58th in WHIP (1.453), and 40th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
