The Colorado Rockies, including C.J. Cron (batting .256 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Phillies.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

  • Cron is hitting .258 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 146th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
  • Cron has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (23.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 23.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 17), and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this year (23.5%), Cron has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 41.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (40.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (30.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, one per game).
  • Nola (1-2 with a 5.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 29-year-old's 5.91 ERA ranks 65th, 1.453 WHIP ranks 58th, and 8 K/9 ranks 40th among qualifying pitchers this season.
