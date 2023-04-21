Aaron Gordon be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 9:30 PM on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Gordon, in his last game (April 19 win against the Timberwolves) posted 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Below we will break down Gordon's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 13.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.4 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.1 PRA 22.5 25.9 23.1 PR -- 22.9 20 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Gordon is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

The Timberwolves give up 115.8 points per game, 18th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are ranked 22nd in the NBA, giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked squad in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 33 12 10 3 0 0 0 4/16/2023 23 13 5 1 2 0 1 2/7/2023 26 24 3 8 2 2 4 1/18/2023 29 12 3 1 1 1 0 1/2/2023 33 12 16 6 0 0 1

