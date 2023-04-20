Yonathan Daza Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Yonathan Daza -- hitting .265 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the hill, on April 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Pirates.
Yonathan Daza Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yonathan Daza? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yonathan Daza At The Plate
- Daza is hitting .258 with four doubles and two walks.
- In 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%) Daza has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 17 games this season.
- Daza has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in six games this season (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yonathan Daza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Strahm (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.13 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty tossed 2 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .156 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.