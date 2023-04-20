Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (batting .281 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starting pitcher Matt Strahm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is batting .246 with six doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- In 63.2% of his 19 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 19), and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year, McMahon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- Strahm gets the start for the Phillies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .156 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.