In the series opener on Thursday, April 20, Matt Strahm will toe the rubber for the Philadelphia Phillies (8-11) as they square off against the Colorado Rockies (5-14), who will counter with Ryan Feltner. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+180). A 9-run total is set in this matchup.

Rockies vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Thursday, April 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Strahm - PHI (1-1, 2.13 ERA) vs Feltner - COL (0-2, 8.78 ERA)

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 11 games this season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.

The Phillies have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Phillies have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in three, or 23.1%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -225 or longer three times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Charlie Blackmon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+210) C.J. Cron 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

