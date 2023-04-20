Rockies vs. Phillies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies will try to beat Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies when the teams meet on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
The Rockies are +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Phillies (-225). The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.
Rockies vs. Phillies Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Phillies
|-225
|+180
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 1-6.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- The Rockies have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those contests had a runline.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win three times (23.1%) in those games.
- Colorado has not won as an underdog of +180 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 10 of its 19 games with a total.
- The Rockies have played just one game with a spread this season and covered in that contest.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-7
|2-7
|3-4
|2-10
|3-10
|2-4
