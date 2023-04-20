C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Phillies - April 20
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
C.J. Cron -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Matt Strahm on the mound, on April 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Pirates.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Matt Strahm
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron is batting .242 with two doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- In 62.5% of his 16 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (18.8%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.10).
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, one per game).
- The Phillies will send Strahm (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.13, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .156 against him.
