The Colorado Avalanche are on their home ice at Ball Arena Thursday against the Seattle Kraken in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken are ahead in the series 1-0.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, FX-CA, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL 10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 10th in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 1.9 goals per game (19 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 38 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players