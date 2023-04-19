The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has five doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .217.

This year, McMahon has recorded at least one hit in 11 of 18 games (61.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 18), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in six of 18 games so far this year.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

