On Wednesday, Mike Moustakas (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas has two doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .167.
  • In four of 11 games this season, Moustakas got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Moustakas has driven in a run in three games this year (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (20 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 32nd in WHIP (1.200), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
