On Wednesday, Charlie Blackmon (on the back of going 2-for-3 with two doubles) and the Colorado Rockies play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon leads Colorado in OBP (.408) this season, fueled by 18 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 44th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.

In 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%) Blackmon has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (35.3%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run seven times this year (41.2%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

