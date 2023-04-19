The Colorado Rockies and Brian Serven, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Brian Serven Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Brian Serven At The Plate (2022)

  • Serven hit .203 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks.
  • Serven had a hit in 26 of 62 games a year ago, with multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • Including the 62 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in five of them (8.1%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Serven picked up an RBI in nine games last year out 62 (14.5%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored a run in 25.8% of his 62 games last season, with more than one run in 4.8% of those games (three).

Brian Serven Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
32 GP 26
.250 AVG .149
.330 OBP .176
.480 SLG .161
10 XBH 1
6 HR 0
14 RBI 2
18/11 K/BB 26/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
35 GP 27
17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (33.3%)
5 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
13 (37.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (11.1%)
5 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (7.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
  • Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.200 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
