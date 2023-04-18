Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon is batting .196 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 10 games this year (58.8%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023 (three of 17), and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (19 total, 1.1 per game).
- Velasquez gets the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 13 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.