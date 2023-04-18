How to Watch the Rockies vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Tuesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Elias Diaz and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to step up at the plate.
Rockies vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies are 21st in MLB play with 16 total home runs.
- Colorado ranks 18th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Rockies have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.256).
- Colorado has the No. 24 offense in baseball, scoring 3.9 runs per game (66 total runs).
- The Rockies' .309 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.
- The Rockies strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 21 mark in MLB.
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Colorado's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors.
- Colorado has a 5.30 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies average MLB's fifth-highest WHIP (1.493).
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jose Urena makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA and seven strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Cardinals
|L 7-4
|Home
|José Ureña
|Jack Flaherty
|4/14/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-3
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tommy Milone
|4/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 9-2
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|George Kirby
|4/16/2023
|Mariners
|L 1-0
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Luis Castillo
|4/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 14-3
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Rich Hill
|4/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|José Ureña
|Vince Velásquez
|4/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Johan Oviedo
|4/20/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Matt Strahm
|4/21/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|-
|Aaron Nola
|4/22/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Zack Wheeler
|4/23/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|José Ureña
|Zack Wheeler
