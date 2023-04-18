C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 2:25 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Cron -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the mound, on April 18 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has two doubles, four home runs and three walks while batting .246.
- In nine of 15 games this year (60.0%) Cron has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Cron has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.23 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Velasquez (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 10 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .259 against him.
