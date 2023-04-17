The Golden State Warriors (44-38) have three players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs opening round game 2 against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, April 17 at 10:00 PM ET.

On Saturday when these squads last played, the Kings defeated the Warriors 126-123. De'Aaron Fox's team-high 38 points led the Kings to the victory. Stephen Curry had 30 points for the Warriors.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Jordan Poole SG Questionable Ankle 20.4 2.7 4.5 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors put up only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings allow (118.1).

When Golden State scores more than 118.1 points, it is 34-12.

The Warriors' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, scoring 123.8 points per contest compared to the 118.9 they've averaged this year.

Golden State hits 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 3.7 more than its opponents (12.9).

The Warriors put up 113.5 points per 100 possessions (11th in the league), while giving up 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 120.7 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 40-9 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

In their last 10 games, the Kings are putting up 118.6 points per contest, 2.1 fewer points than their season average (120.7).

Sacramento hits 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.

The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and concede 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -2 240

