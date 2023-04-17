Warriors vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Golden State Warriors are 1.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA. The Kings lead the series 1-0. The over/under is set at 239.5 in the matchup.
Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-1.5
|239.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- In 34 of 82 games this season, Golden State and its opponents have gone over 239.5 points.
- Golden State's matchups this year have an average point total of 236.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Warriors are 39-43-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Golden State has won 37 out of the 59 games, or 62.7%, in which it has been favored.
- This season, Golden State has won 37 of its 57 games, or 64.9%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Warriors have a 54.5% chance to win.
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 239.5 points in 36 of 82 outings.
- Sacramento's contests this season have a 238.8-point average over/under, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.
- Sacramento is 45-37-0 ATS this year.
- The Kings have been underdogs in 30 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (43.3%) in those contests.
- This season, Sacramento has won 13 of its 30 games, or 43.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.
- Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|34
|41.5%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
|Kings
|36
|43.9%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors have gone 7-3 in their past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Five of Warriors' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Golden State has performed better when playing at home, covering 27 times in 41 home games, and 12 times in 41 road games.
- The 118.9 points per game the Warriors average are only 0.8 more points than the Kings give up (118.1).
- Golden State has a 29-17 record against the spread and a 34-12 record overall when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Three of the Kings' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).
- The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 34-15 against the spread and 40-9 overall when it scores more than 117.1 points.
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|29-30
|45-37
|Kings
|45-37
|18-13
|40-42
Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|120.7
|2
|1
|29-17
|34-15
|34-12
|40-9
|117.1
|118.1
|21
|25
|34-18
|33-11
|39-13
|32-12
