Rockies vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon head into the first of a three-game series against Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday at Coors Field.
The Pirates are +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rockies (-145). The total for the matchup is set at 11.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Rockiesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rockies vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rockies
|-145
|+120
|11.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- The Rockies have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Rockies and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Rockies covered in its most recent game with a spread.
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies are 2-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, Colorado has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- The Rockies have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.
- In the 16 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Colorado, it has combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-8-0).
- The Rockies have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they covered.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-4
|2-7
|3-3
|2-8
|3-8
|2-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.