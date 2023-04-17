The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .212 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, four walks and three RBI), battle starter Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .188 with four doubles and four walks.

Tovar has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.

Tovar has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in six games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

