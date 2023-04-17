After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .296 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 15 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Blackmon has driven in a run in three games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

