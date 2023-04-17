After going 0-for-3 in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Rich Hill) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Stadium: Coors Field

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .236 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Cron has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (eight of 14), with more than one hit three times (21.4%).

He has homered in 21.4% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

In three games this season (21.4%), Cron has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 14 games (35.7%), including multiple runs twice.

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

