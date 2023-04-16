The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

TNT, BSN, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8)

Timberwolves (+ 8) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-41-2 mark from the Timberwolves.

As an 8-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 11-12-1 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Minnesota puts up as an 8-point underdog.

Both Denver and Minnesota games have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time this year.

The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .488 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (21-22).

Nuggets Performance Insights

Offensively, Denver is scoring 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is allowing 112.5 points per contest on defense (eighth-ranked).

The Nuggets have been tallying plenty of assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per contest.

The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 treys per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).

