The Colorado Rockies and Harold Castro, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is hitting .167 with .
  • Castro has gotten a hit in four of seven games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Castro has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.86 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.02 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.02), sixth in WHIP (.736), and 44th in K/9 (8.7) among pitchers who qualify.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.